“I bought this to replace my Toaster. So far, I’ve used it to toast bagels, make melted sandwiches, bake rolls and biscuits, and to air fry two filet minions ... It has worked well for all of these. I would highly recommend this versatile addition to your countertop.” — Russ White

“This replaced our smaller 12 year old Breville smart oven. That oven still worked but the door spring broke and that was the excuse we needed to upgrade to this oven. This oven is quieter and has far more functions and features. We have already air fried a 6 lb chicken with excellent results (sous vide it first then crisped the outside for 5 min with air-fry). So far have used 2/3 of the functions and all worked great.” — Lochaven

“I have been wanting this for a very long time and finally decided to take the plunge and order it. Let me tell you it doesn’t disappoint. Easy to clean, pleasant to look at, cooks food better than other ovens I have had in the past. So far I have no complaints and hope that like other breville products I own that is lasts a very long time due to the high price tag. Well worth the splurge for me. Love it!” — Norean