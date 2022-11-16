In case you’re still tying up some loose ends in preparation for Thanksgiving Day — or you’re like me and still have no idea what your dinner plans are —there’s still a little time to get it together. And if a big, juicy turkey is on the menu this year, you’ll definitely want to take part in the Breville smart oven sale that’s happening on Amazon right now.
As part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, several Breville smart oven models are up to 36% off for a limited time, including the Breville smart oven air fryer pro and Breville mini smart toaster oven. Each is packed with a ton of cool features and settings, like smart heating technology that creates the perfect cooking conditions for whatever dishes you want to serve.
So, make your Thanksgiving feast is a little easier and grab one of the ovens below while they’re at a discounted price.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.