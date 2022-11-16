Breville Smart Ovens Are Up To 36% Off Right Now On Amazon

The sale includes the Breville smart oven air fryer pro and the space-saving Breville mini smart toaster oven.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BOV900BSS-Convection-Brushed-Stainless/dp/B01N5UPTZS?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6374ef8de4b0e818be483068%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Breville smart oven air fryer pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6374ef8de4b0e818be483068" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BOV900BSS-Convection-Brushed-Stainless/dp/B01N5UPTZS?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6374ef8de4b0e818be483068%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Breville smart oven air fryer pro</a>
Amazon
Breville smart oven air fryer pro

In case you’re still tying up some loose ends in preparation for Thanksgiving Day — or you’re like me and still have no idea what your dinner plans are —there’s still a little time to get it together. And if a big, juicy turkey is on the menu this year, you’ll definitely want to take part in the Breville smart oven sale that’s happening on Amazon right now.

As part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, several Breville smart oven models are up to 36% off for a limited time, including the Breville smart oven air fryer pro and Breville mini smart toaster oven. Each is packed with a ton of cool features and settings, like smart heating technology that creates the perfect cooking conditions for whatever dishes you want to serve.

So, make your Thanksgiving feast is a little easier and grab one of the ovens below while they’re at a discounted price.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro (36% off)
If you’re looking to take your cooking experience a few steps up, you’ll want to get your hands on Breville's Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, which has enough capacity to handle a a 14-pound turkey or nine slices of bread. This handy appliance is what you get when you combine a countertop oven with an air fryer. It comes with many of the same great features as the regular smart oven, like an interior light and LCD display, but also air fries and dehydrates foods like frozen fries and vegetables.
$319.95 at Amazon (originally $499.95)
2
Amazon
Breville Smart Pro Toaster Oven (up to 36% off)
This smart oven is convection-powered, meaning it has a built-in fan that circulates hot air around the inside of the oven for quicker heating. It also has 10 cooking functions that range from toasting bread and bagels to baking, roasting and grilling. But the most impressive feature of this countertop oven is its smart heat technology. This model comes in stainless steel and black, and its size can toast six slices of bread at once.
Stainless steel: $223.95 at Amazon (originally $349.95)Black: $223.95 at Amazon (originally $279.95)
3
Amazon
Breville Mini Smart Toaster Oven (29% off)
This space-saving oven is full of versatility as it boasts 8 cooking functions: toast, bagel, bake, broil, pizza, roast, cookies and reheat. It also features an LDC display, a quartz heating system and a non-stick interior coating. The Mini can fit four slices of toast at once.
$127.95 at Amazon (originally $179.95)
4
Amazon
Breville Smart Convection Toaster Oven (20% off)
Equipped with 9 cooking functions, including toast, bagel, bake and roast, this smart convection oven offers great performance and the ability to prepare multiple types of dishes. It also comes with an enamel baking pan, enamel broiling rack and a non-stick pizza pan, and the interior is big enough to hold six slices of bread.
$215.95 at Amazon (originally $269.95)
5
Amazon
Breville Compact Smart Toaster Oven (34% off)
This sleek toaster oven can reheat, toast, bake, broil, roast and more with its quartz heating feature. It has a medium capacity and can fit 4 slices of toast, a 6-cup muffin tray or a 12-inch pizza.
$151.95 at Amazon (originally $229.95)
6
Amazon
Breville Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven (20% off)
In addition to toasting, bagel browning, broiling, baking roasting and more, this oven also has the capability of air frying your favorite foods to crispy perfection. It has a large capacity that fits 6 slices of bread, a 13-inch pizza, a roast chicken or a 9-cup muffin tray.
$279.95 at Amazon (originally $349.95)
