Shopping

This Breville Smart Oven Is On Sale For Less Than $300 On Amazon Today

The compact smart oven has 11 cooking functions (including air frying) and reduces cooking time by 30%.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BOV860BSS-Countertop-Convection-Stainless/dp/B085FTBLC6?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62a0a1a1e4b06169ca854c0e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Breville&#x27;s BOV860BSS smart oven air fryer " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a0a1a1e4b06169ca854c0e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BOV860BSS-Countertop-Convection-Stainless/dp/B085FTBLC6?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62a0a1a1e4b06169ca854c0e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Breville's BOV860BSS smart oven air fryer </a>
Amazon
Breville's BOV860BSS smart oven air fryer

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Toaster ovens have come a long way from their greasy, college dorm-room heyday. There are plenty of models out there that offer the same — if not more — bells and whistles as a traditional wall oven. One particular customer-favorite option, Breville’s smart countertop oven air fryer, is on sale today for $299.95 on Amazon, $50 less than its normal price of $349.95.

This highly rated appliance has 11 cooking functions, including toasting, broiling, baking, pizza, roasting, reheating and, of course, a specialized air frying setting. It uses convection (meaning it has a built-in fan that circulates hot air around the inside of the oven for quicker heating) to reduce cooking time by 30% and give you perfectly crispy food. And thanks to its smart technology, it knows exactly where and how much heat to spread to the food you’re cooking so you don’t have any cold or lukewarm spots.

If you need a little more convincing to add it to your cart, check out these rave Amazon reviews for the oven, which has an overall Amazon rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars:

“I bought this to replace my Toaster. So far, I’ve used it to toast bagels, make melted sandwiches, bake rolls and biscuits, and to air fry two filet minions ... It has worked well for all of these. I would highly recommend this versatile addition to your countertop.” — Russ White

“This replaced our smaller 12 year old Breville smart oven. That oven still worked but the door spring broke and that was the excuse we needed to upgrade to this oven. This oven is quieter and has far more functions and features. We have already air fried a 6 lb chicken with excellent results (sous vide it first then crisped the outside for 5 min with air-fry). So far have used 2/3 of the functions and all worked great.” — Lochaven

“I have been wanting this for a very long time and finally decided to take the plunge and order it. Let me tell you it doesn’t disappoint. Easy to clean, pleasant to look at, cooks food better than other ovens I have had in the past. So far I have no complaints and hope that like other breville products I own that is lasts a very long time due to the high price tag. Well worth the splurge for me. Love it!” — Norean

Amazon
Breville smart oven air fryer, model BOV860BSS
This stainless steel oven comes with multiple accessories, including an air fryer basket, enamel roasting pan, 13-inch nonstick pizza pan, wire rack and broiling rack. You caneasily keep an eye on your cook time and progress with its LCD display.
$299.95 at Amazon (originally $349.95)
An easy-to-clean indoor and outdoor electric grill

5 Outdoor Grills That Are Perfect For Summer

Popular in the Community

shoppingAmazoncookingkitchensales

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

Abortion’s Becoming A Hot Corporate Benefit. Here’s What You Need To Know To Use It.

Wellness

If You’re Doing This In Your Sleep, It’s Time To See A Doctor

Parenting

What Is Gentle Parenting? Here’s What You Need To Know

Wellness

25 Tweets About Explaining Our Coughs In The Age Of COVID

Home & Living

This Hit Sports Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

6 Weird Ways To Trick Your Mind Into Sleep That Actually Work

Parenting

16 Relatable Tweets About Prince Louis From Parents Who’ve Been There

Food & Drink

Jake Cohen: Being Gay And Being Jewish Have Dictated My Career

Shopping

41 Reviewer-Beloved Personal Care Products That Will Make Your Life A Little Easier

Shopping

This Internet-Favorite Pan Quickly Sold Out, But It's Back Today

Shopping

How To Keep Under-Eye Concealer From Creasing, According To Makeup Artists

Food & Drink

The Best Foods To Eat If You're Hungry In The Middle Of The Night

Shopping

A Rainbow Striped Tee Like Harry Styles’ Will Inject Some Color Into Your Summer Wardrobe

Shopping

You'll Thank Yourself A Bunch For Packing These 37 Travel Products

Style & Beauty

Men, Here's How To Solve All Your Summer Chafing Issues

Home & Living

This New Action Drama Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Denver

Shopping

Minimal Diaper Bags That You Won't Be Embarrassed To Carry

Shopping

These Wearable Sleep Trackers Can Help You Unlock Better Shut-Eye

Shopping

38 Products For Toddlers That Parents Swear By

Shopping

Rainbow Face Masks, Handmade Anklets And More Colorful Accessories For Pride

Shopping

Summer Car Essentials That'll Help Beat The Heat

Shopping

26 Pieces Of Clothing That Guarantee A Minimum Of 1,000 Compliments

Shopping

11 Father's Day Gifts That Have Nothing To Do With Sports, Drinking Or Grilling

Shopping

14 Places You Should Probably Clean And Definitely Haven't

Work/Life

This Woman's Viral Argument For Marriage As A Career Has The Internet All Riled Up

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Travel Like An Actual Professional With These Flight Attendant-Approved Suitcases And Bags

Food & Drink

In A Battle Of Famous Scrambled Eggs, Which Chef's Technique Is The Best?

Style & Beauty

The Important Body Part You’re Probably Missing When You Apply Sunscreen

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Dog Park

Wellness

Is COVID-19 Rebound Dangerous? Here's What To Expect, According To Doctors.

Travel

The Last Howard Johnson's Restaurant In America Is Officially Closed

Relationships

12 Ways You Might Be Rude At A Wedding And Not Realize It

Wellness

5 Common Morning Habits That Actually Ruin Your Sleep

Food & Drink

How To Make The Perfect Sangria, According To Bartenders

Parenting

Breastfeeding In Public Is Hard. For Plus-Size Women, It's Even Harder.

Home & Living

15 Funny TikToks That Show Cats Being Agents Of Chaos

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Canadian Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now