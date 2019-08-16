Brian Austin Green Confirms Castmates He Slept With On Original '90210'

They shared the same ZIP code and more.

Brian Austin Green revisited his offscreen hookups from the cast of the original “Beverly Hills 90210” on Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” (See the videos below.)

The actor, who appears in the current “BH90210” reboot, told host Andy Cohen that among his 1990s co-stars, he probably got the most action back in the day. That eventually led to a more detailed conversation.

A caller asked Green if he and Tori Spelling had had a “romantic relationship,” which prompted some hemming and hawing from the actor. Then he was reminded that Spelling had confirmed their coupling (on at least one occasion). “We hooked up,” Green said. “We did. But we were young and so that’s what young people do.”

Cohen listed the other female co-stars from the original show. Green, now 46 and married to actress Megan Fox, had at least one more name to reveal.

Watch the conversations below for the lowdown.