Emotional Brian Austin Green Confirms Megan Fox Split, Denies Cheating Rumors

Turns out the internet decoded Brian Austin Green’s slightly emo, very cryptic Instagram caption about butterflies correctly: The actor and Megan Fox are splitting after nearly a decade of marriage.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum confirmed that he and Fox have indeed gone their separate ways just days after she was spotted getting close to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, aka Richard Colson Baker.

Green, however, denies that the split had anything to do with infidelity, instead chalking up their decision to press pause on married life to simply just growing apart.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me. I’ve always been honest with her,” he shared on an episode of his podcast “…With Brian Austin Green” released on Monday. “We’ve had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green attend an event together in December 2019.

Green revealed he began to feel disconnected from Fox last year when she was off shooting a movie, leaving him alone to parent their three children, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

When Fox returned home, Green admitted he felt distant from her, but decided to let her “recoup a little bit and get back into life” before addressing the issue head-on weeks later.

But it sounds like their conversation was long overdue, because Fox had a major realization while she way away.

“She said, ‘I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,’” he recalled Fox telling him. “I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made ― that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit … and so we did.”

Despite feeling a real “sense of loss” over the breakup, an emotional Green said he’s trying to maintain the most amicable relationship possible with Fox for the sake of their children.

picture alliance via Getty Images Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green attend the German premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in 2014.

“We talked about the fact that separation ― we can’t pretend it won’t affect the kids, because it will. But the control we have is how it affects the kids,” he said, adding that they still plan to gather together for vacations and holidays.

“What we’ve built is really cool and it’s really special,” Green continued. “So we decided, let’s make sure that we don’t lose that. Let’s make sure that we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids.”

As for the rumors that Fox has moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, whom she met filming the upcoming action flick “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” Green said that they aren’t separating “because somebody cheated.”

“She met this guy, Colson, on set … I’ve never met him,” Green explained. “Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point.”

“I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment,” he continued. “I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Machine Gun Kelly attends the 21st annual Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020.

Green left some room open for a possible reconciliation one day, as the couple has been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years.

After meeting on the set of the sitcom “Hope and Faith” in 2004, the two started dating and became engaged two years later. The pair wed back in 2010, but then split after five years of marriage, with Fox citing irreconcilable differences at the time.

But they were back on again months later and welcomed their third child together. Fox officially filed to dismiss their divorce case in 2019.

“Who knows if this is the end of the journey,” Green said on the podcast. “I mean, we have a lot of life left.”

“So the paths have sort of gone in separate ways for now. They could come back together,” he added. “They may not. We don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t want to make any predictions with that because I have no idea.”