The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor talked about knowing how to “pick your battles” during a Saturday interview with E! News at Pennsylvania’s Steel City Comic Con.
Prioritizing what matters is big for Green, who shares sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, with the “Transformers” star.
Advertisement
“The No. 1 is always make sure that everything is centered around the experience of the kids,” he explained.
“People make a mistake of thinking that they’re gonna do things so the separation doesn’t affect the kids,” Green went on. “Of course, it’s gonna affect the kids.”
He said, “The only choice you have is how it affects the kids.”
The actor told E! it’s helpful for him to accept that exes won’t exactly see eye-to-eye.
“The person that you were with that you’re now separated from, you guys are separated for a reason,” Green said. “Because you didn’t get along.”
Advertisement
He continued, “So, you can’t expect to then get along after the fact in raising your kids. So, you have to decide, ‘OK, it’s not about us getting along anymore. It’s about us co-parenting, which is a totally different situation.’”
While Fox and Green aren’t always on the same page, she has said she also tries to keep negativity out of the picture for the sake of the kids.
“I think it’s really important when people separate to never ever disparage the other parent or even in a passive aggressive way, make remarks,” she said during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” last November.
“I don’t let anything in my energy like that when I’m around my kids because if I don’t accept and love their father, I’m rejecting a part of them because he’s a part of who they are always,” she explained.
Fox first filed to divorce Green in 2015, but the pair reconciled not long after.
Five years later, the “Jennifer’s Body” actor moved to dissolve the marriage for a second time, and in 2022, they reached a settlement, agreeing to joint custody of their children.
Advertisement
Green also shares son Kassius, 22, with ex Vanessa Marcil.
Support HuffPost
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.