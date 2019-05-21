Man Stole Daughter's Girl Scout Cookie Money For Erotic Massage

It’s a story without a happy ending. An Oregon man has admitted stealing his daughter’s Girl Scout Cookie money to pay for an erotic massage.

Brian Couture, 40, pleaded guilty on Monday to initiating a false report. He was put on probation, fined $100 and ordered to perform 80 hours of community service. He’ll also have to repay what he stole, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Back in March, Couture, of Forest Grove, called 911 to report that someone had entered his home through a sliding glass door and fought with him before fleeing, according to local station KOIN.

Police found the home ransacked and spotted with blood. Couture told officers the assailant stole $740 of his daughter’s Girl Scout Cookie money from a jar, according to the Tacoma News Tribune.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Later, investigators “spotted inconsistencies” in Couture’s story and the cookie caper crumbled, the DA’s statement said.

“Couture told police that he stole the money from his daughter to pay for an erotic massage and faked the robbery when he realized he couldn’t explain the missing funds,” the DA’s statement said. The blood found in the house was “almost certainly” Couture’s, the prosecutor added.

The Girls Scouts said the group was working with prosecutors to recover the money.