What's Hot

This One Small Gesture Will Mean So Much To Your Grieving Friend

The Hidden Radicalism Of The Abortion Pill Ruling: A Nationwide Abortion Ban

Mad Magazine Cartoonist Al Jaffee Dead At 102

Ousted Tennessee Democrat ‘Appalled’ That GOP May Cut His County’s Funds

Florida Republican Compares Transgender People To 'X-Men' 'Mutants'

Mother Of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher Indicted By Grand Jury

Senate Democrats Urge John Roberts To Probe Clarence Thomas' Undisclosed Gifts

Trans And Nonbinary Lawmakers Urge Biden To Reconsider School Sports Proposal

Twitter Tweaks NPR’s ‘State-Affiliated Media’ Label After Backlash

How Public Trust Crumbled In Ohio After The Train Derailment

Expelled Tennessee House Democrat Justin Jones Just Got His Job Back

Paper Changes Reported Cause Of Maricopa County Printer Failure

Entertainmentsuccessionsuccession tv seriesbrian cox

Brian Cox's Move To Prevent 'Succession' Plot Leak Would Make Logan Roy Proud

The star described his extraordinary measures to keep paparazzi from guessing about filming for a pivotal scene.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

Succession” star Brian Cox just showed his acting commitment extends even beyond the bitter end.

Though his Logan Roy character met that end in the hit series episode that aired on Sunday, Cox was so determined to keep the plot twist a secret from fans that he showed up on set after his part had wrapped, so no one would guess his character had been killed off.

“I said, ‘I’m coming in,’” Cox told Deadline on Sunday. “They said, ‘Yeah, but we’re not doing the scene.’ I said, ‘Look, I’m coming in because I know there’s going to be a whole lot of paparazzi there, and they’re going to be wondering what that funeral is.’”

Cox said the writers had drafted “a fake scene” with him at a church in order “to throw people off the scent” of his death. But the production was “running out of time” and they opted to forego it, Cox said. He decided to show up anyway, however, to prevent the possibility of being a spoiler.

“So, I said to my driver, I said, ‘Joe, let’s go, we’re going,’” Cox told the outlet. “So, and as soon as I got out of the car, there were paparazzi shooting me left, right, and center, and therefore, they thought, ‘Logan’s at the funeral, what is he doing?’”

“And if I hadn’t done that, if I hadn’t come, they would’ve gone, ‘It’s Logan’s funeral,’” he continued. “And I was the one who took that responsibility. They didn’t even think of it. They were so rushed, and so much, you know, this last season was very difficult to film.”

Cox was "very proud" of keeping his character's death a secret until Sunday's episode aired.
Cox was "very proud" of keeping his character's death a secret until Sunday's episode aired.
Pablo Cuadra via Getty Images

Cox was absent from his actual death scene on a private jet in the third episode. He told Deadline the writers wanted to keep the characters and viewers at a distance — with only “a phone and an ear” in the dramatic scene.

The episode provoked shock and grief on social media Sunday, as Cox’s towering narcissist character had been a lynchpin for the HBO series. Cox previously told The New York Times he thought Roy “would die about Episode 7 or 8.”

“The main protagonist is gone,” he told the Times. “And the kids are having to deal with it, or not. I think it’s going to be hard next week for a lot of the audience because they’re going to miss Logan. And I don’t think that’s a bad thing — I think that’s actually quite a good thing.”

Though some fans may be in mourning, Cox said he’s “very proud” for keeping Roy’s death under wraps.

“I thought, wow, Brian, for the first time ever, you’ve actually kept a secret,” he told Deadline. “It’s such a big secret.”

Go To Homepage
Marco Margaritoff - Trends Reporter

Trends Reporter

Popular in the Community