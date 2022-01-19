Brian Cox Reveals His Biggest Stage Mishaps And Things Get Bloody

Brian Cox has plum gigs on the HBO hit “Succession” and as a pitchman for McDonald’s. But he’s known tough times in live theater, where there are no do-overs. (Watch the video below.)

Asked on “The Late Show” Tuesday about moments that went awry, Cox recalled playing King Lear. He threw his crown off and it hit a woman in the audience, cutting her across the forehead

“She turned to her boyfriend and he suddenly said, ‘Are you all right?’ and all the blood was on his shirt,” Cox told host Stephen Colbert.

The Scottish actor, who was promoting his memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat,” then described an unfortunate experience as Captain Ahab in a stage version of “Moby Dick.”