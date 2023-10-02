Marjorie Taylor Greene's Boyfriend Goes On Vile Rant About Liberal Women: 'The Ugliest'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Right Side Broadcasting Network’s Brian Glenn, who is dating far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), went off on liberal women live on the air Sunday, claiming they are “the ugliest.”

“I believe that conservative and Republican people are better-looking people,” Glenn told Donald Trump attorney Christina Bobb before the former president’s campaign event in Iowa.

“They’re happy. They’re joyous. They exercise. They get outside. They enjoy the outdoors. They’re proud of themselves,” he continued. “Liberal women tend to be some of the ugliest women I’ve ever seen.”

Glenn claimed liberal women “take no pride in their dress, their attire, their makeup, their haircut,” had “demonized what it means to be a woman” and “dress like they’re homeless.”

“In all fairness, seriously, it’s because they’re unhappy. That’s what’s making them so ugly,” he argued.

