Police Officer Suspended For Defending Confederacy On TikTok While On Duty

A Pennsylvania police officer has been suspended after he recorded a live TikTok video attacking Democrats and the LGBTQ community while defending the Confederacy.

Oh, and he was on duty and in uniform at the time.

In the video obtained by MyTwinTiers.com, Officer Brian Gossert of the Mansfield Borough Police Department says the Confederate flag isn’t racist; it just represents the South the way the Union flag represents the North.

“No one says that the Union flag is racist. So why are we saying the Confederate flag is racist?” he says.

“Well they fought against the North,” he says later. “So yeah, technically they fought for slavery, I guess you could say, but again, that’s been over 200 years ago. I think it’s time that people just, like, get the fuck over themselves. Because, if, if that’s true. If the symbolism behind that flag is still that hurtful now, then we should still hate the South. So, why hate them for something that no one is alive from anymore?”

Gossert also claimed that Democrats are the real racists, saying they started the Ku Klux Klan, and added, “They need to get the shit kicked out of them.”

During the video, Gossert appears to arrest a man who he insinuates is high.

“Oh, fun stuff. This is why you don’t do meth,” he said just before ending the live stream, according to the Wellsboro Gazette.

The Mansfield Police Department hired Gossert as an “as needed” police officer in August 2019, and he was made full time in September 2020, MyTwinTiers.com reports.

The Mansfield Borough Council suspended him Wednesday night for the “offensive videos” and emphasized that his views do not reflect the values of the local government:

The Mansfield Borough Council is aware that a borough police officer posted offensive videos on a social media platform which were recorded and posted while he was on duty. The Borough Council is appalled and outraged by this conduct. The officer has been suspended and an investigation is proceeding. The views expressed in these videos do not reflect the values of the Borough government.

Gossert didn’t seem too worried about losing his job during his TikTok tirade. He said that if he did happen to get fired he would simply file a grievance with the union and be reinstated.