In 'Bright,' Brian Justin Crum Goes Full-On 'Fairy Nymph' To Encourage Self-Love

In the three years since “America’s Got Talent” catapulted him into the limelight, Brian Justin Crum has found creative ways to showcase his authentic self through music.

The Los Angeles-based singer’s latest video track, by contrast, shifts the focus onto his fans. Released Oct. 23 and directed by Brad Hammer, “Bright” features Crum at the center of a fierce dance ensemble. His routine is punctuated by spoken testimonials from diverse individuals, each offering an anecdote about how they found the courage to live their respective truths.

“It’s about me being a fairy nymph, dancing around, trying to be bright from the inside out,” Crum quipped to HuffPost. “I’ve shared my own experience many times and I wanted this video to be about other people sharing theirs. LGBTQ folks, immigrants, people of color ... everyone shared from their hearts.”

Randy Shropshire via Getty Images “I’ve shared my own experience many times and I wanted this video to be about other people sharing theirs," Brian Justin Crum said of his new video track "Bright."

Crum said he hopes “Bright” ― which features another “America’s Got Talent” alum, Brian King Joseph, on the violin ― will encourage others to “rediscover their inner light.” As a gay man, however, he faced his share of obstacles on his own journey toward a truthful life.

But that didn’t stop Crum from delving into personal territory on two earlier singles this year, “Circles” and “I & U,” the latter of which was released during LGBTQ Pride Month in June.

That no-holds-barred approach, he said, extends to the visual component of his work, too. The videos for both “I & U” and “Bright” see Crum performing in gender fluid fashion, which he’s been known to embrace in his offstage life, too.

“I’m finding my style as I move, by being brave and going for it,” he said. “I don’t believe that clothing has gender. If I feel it, I wear it.”

NBC via Getty Images “I like where I’ve come from, but I love where I’m going,” said Crum, seen performing on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” in January.

“Bright” is the latest project in a prolific year for Crum, who has been carving out a career as a solo artist since coming in fourth place on the 11th season of “America’s Got Talent” in 2016. He revived interest in his music in January, when he appeared on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” with other winners and notable participants from the competition franchise.

Calling 2019 “incredibly eye-opening,” Crum believes his most profound ― and provocative ― work as an artist lies ahead.

“My life, the way I live my life, is going to make a lot of people uncomfortable,” he said. “I’m fine with that. I’m ready for people to see me.”

“I like where I’ve come from, but I love where I’m going,” he added.