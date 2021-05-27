Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Delivers Baffling New Explanation Of America On Live TV

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) offered a mysterious new summation of America during a live appearance on Fox News on Wednesday.
“It is America, the land of the home and freedom... range,” he said, although the last word could have been “reigns” or even “rains.”
Fox News host Lawrence Jones replied as if he understood perfectly.
“For now it is,” Jones agreed. “We gotta keep fighting.”
Kemp seemed to be attempting to say “land of the free and the home of the brave,” from the national anthem, perhaps with a touch of “Home on the Range” thrown in for good measure, as he explained his decision to ban COVID-19 “vaccine passports” in his state.
Twitter users had a field day:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Do your vaccine side effects predict how you’d react to COVID-19?
- “I’ve been sick from COVID-19 for almost a year.”
- Should children go to camp this summer?
- These are the most common ways the COVID-19 pandemic has affected mental health.
- Find all that and more on our coronavirus hub page.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter