Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Delivers Baffling New Explanation Of America On Live TV

Land of the what?!?

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) offered a mysterious new summation of America during a live appearance on Fox News on Wednesday. 

“It is America, the land of the home and freedom... range,” he said, although the last word could have been “reigns” or even “rains.” 

Fox News host Lawrence Jones replied as if he understood perfectly. 

“For now it is,” Jones agreed. “We gotta keep fighting.” 

Kemp seemed to be attempting to say “land of the free and the home of the brave,” from the national anthem, perhaps with a touch of “Home on the Range” thrown in for good measure, as he explained his decision to ban COVID-19 “vaccine passports” in his state. 

