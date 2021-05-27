Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Delivers Baffling New Explanation Of America On Live TV

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) offered a mysterious new summation of America during a live appearance on Fox News on Wednesday.

“It is America, the land of the home and freedom... range,” he said, although the last word could have been “reigns” or even “rains.”

Fox News host Lawrence Jones replied as if he understood perfectly.

“For now it is,” Jones agreed. “We gotta keep fighting.”

Kemp seemed to be attempting to say “land of the free and the home of the brave,” from the national anthem, perhaps with a touch of “Home on the Range” thrown in for good measure, as he explained his decision to ban COVID-19 “vaccine passports” in his state.

Twitter users had a field day:

Republicans love to make fun of Biden’s stutter, while they can’t even coherently complete sentences. Like this word salad tonight from Brian Kemp. pic.twitter.com/biVhRv68vz — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 27, 2021

Bruh if this was Biden, Fox News would run with it for a year — Ares (@AresRound2) May 27, 2021

Yep, the land of the home, and the best earth in the whole world. — President Rufus T. Firefly (@Stewey444) May 27, 2021

“The land of the home”?! What the hell does that mean? 🤦 — Grandma Muses™ ☘️🍕 (@GrandmaMuses) May 27, 2021

He belongs in a home. https://t.co/YKKCm7lz2s — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) May 27, 2021

I was told reliably that this means Brian Kemp has dementia. https://t.co/IlR9YGzHBZ — Ares (@AresRound2) May 27, 2021

Everything Brian Kemp ever learned, he learned from Enrico Palazzo. https://t.co/6l98QMm9sR — Jim Snowden (@SnowdenJim) May 27, 2021

Two things Brian Kemp should never do...



1. Do not sing the National Anthem.



2. Call WWE’s Roman Reigns, “Freedom Reigns”.



And



3. Do not appear on live TV ever again, even on OAN or Newsmax. pic.twitter.com/FNX7jJhZW6 — Mel👩🏻🇭🇳🗽🍎 🍭🍬 🌸 🌼🌻🌺🌹🌷💐 (@MelMel1082) May 27, 2021

Thaaaaaaaaaaaats right , “land of the home” aaaaahhuuuuurrrrr🥴

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — chris f sullivan sr/AKA springlock5 (@SPRNGLK5) May 27, 2021

Our governor don't talk good https://t.co/tWkR7PZhqV — Jonathan Grant (@Brambleman) May 27, 2021

i kinda want a "land of the home" bumper sticker now — Dad Jokes Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) May 27, 2021