Brian Kemp Says He'd 'Absolutely' Back Trump — Who Called Him A ‘Nut Job’ — In 2024

Ex-President Donald Trump smeared Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) as a “nut job,” a “moron” and “hapless,” and demanded he quit for refusing to back Trump’s lie about the 2020 election being stolen.
But on Wednesday, Kemp swore allegiance to the defeated former president, should Trump make good on his threat to run for the White House again in 2024.
“Real quickly, Donald Trump as the ’24 nominee for Republicans, would you support him?” Kemp was asked by Fox News’ Neil Cavuto.
“Absolutely,” Kemp responded. “I’m going to support the nominee. As I said again, I worked very hard for the president.” Trump’s ideas would be “part of our party for a long time in the future,” Kemp predicted.
“Republicans, we need to have a big tent,” he added. “There’s a lot of great ideas out there, we’re not always going to get along. But I think the president deserves a lot of credit and he’s not going away.”
Only on Saturday, Trump described Kemp’s performance as “sad.” That followed months of trash-talking the governor for failing to aid Trump’s efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s narrow win in Georgia. At one point, Trump said he was “ashamed” to have endorsed Kemp’s election.
Kemp’s turnaround follows that of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) who last week also said he’d “absolutely” back Trump if he became the 2024 GOP nominee.
Less than two weeks earlier, McConnell had declared Trump as “practically and morally responsible” for inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, even though he voted for acquittal in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.
