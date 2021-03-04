Brian Kemp Says He'd 'Absolutely' Back Trump — Who Called Him A ‘Nut Job’ — In 2024

But on Wednesday, Kemp swore allegiance to the defeated former president, should Trump make good on his threat to run for the White House again in 2024.

“Real quickly, Donald Trump as the ’24 nominee for Republicans, would you support him?” Kemp was asked by Fox News’ Neil Cavuto.

“Absolutely,” Kemp responded. “I’m going to support the nominee. As I said again, I worked very hard for the president.” Trump’s ideas would be “part of our party for a long time in the future,” Kemp predicted.

“Republicans, we need to have a big tent,” he added. “There’s a lot of great ideas out there, we’re not always going to get along. But I think the president deserves a lot of credit and he’s not going away.”

Trump repeatedly attacked Brian Kemp for not working to overturn the election results for him, called for his resignation and even gave a speech in Georgia saying he'd campaign against him, but here's Kemp just now on Fox News saying he'd support Trump in 2024 anyway

Only on Saturday, Trump described Kemp’s performance as “sad.” That followed months of trash-talking the governor for failing to aid Trump’s efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s narrow win in Georgia. At one point, Trump said he was “ashamed” to have endorsed Kemp’s election.

Kemp’s turnaround follows that of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) who last week also said he’d “absolutely” back Trump if he became the 2024 GOP nominee.

Less than two weeks earlier, McConnell had declared Trump as “practically and morally responsible” for inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, even though he voted for acquittal in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

Kemp’s declaration of support for Trump did not go down well on Twitter:

Live look at Brian Kemp: pic.twitter.com/2hsvjDF5PF — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) March 3, 2021

Imagine Brian Kemp having even an ounce of a spine. https://t.co/LejXXuoZ9y — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 3, 2021

Over and over Trump absolutely destroys other powerful men in the most brutal terms. He often even makes them targets for his violent supporters AND THEY COME BACK AND SHINE HIS SHOES! Graham,Cruz,Rand,Pence,Sessions and today Gov. Brian Kemp. Power without dignity. Worth it? — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) March 4, 2021

Not a spine in all of the @GOP



Cowards, all of em. https://t.co/v628SvtezG — Stephen White (@sgw94) March 4, 2021

The spinelessness and cowardice and lack of self-respect from Pence, and McConnell, and Sessions, and Kemp, despite all that Trump said and did to them, is a sight to behold.



How did the reality show carnival barker reduce these once-powerful politicians to this pathetic state? https://t.co/QswuwmUILy — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 3, 2021

For a look at who is in control of the GOP: Trump wants to destroy Kemp and has made it clear, with every insult under the sun, that he despises him. Kemp says Donald Trump deserves "a lot of credit" and is not going away and that he'd support him in 2024. https://t.co/r3Mssheoir — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 3, 2021