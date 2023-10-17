Brian Kilmeade Spews The Fox Unfriendlist Rip On Republican House

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Even “Fox & Friends” can be mean to a lot of Republicans at once. (Watch the video below.)

The dithering of the GOP to pick a new speaker of the House looked endless before a Tuesday vote on the floor. Speaker nominee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) appeared to be no shoo-in because of holdouts in the Republican-controlled chamber, which has been without a leader since Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted from the top spot in early October.

“F&F” host Brian Kilmeade had it UP TO HERE with all of them.

“What a carnival of idiots,” he snapped.

Hey, he said it. We just reported it.

Even co-host Ainsley Earhardt had to laugh.

The House met to vote around noon. We’ll see what those “idiots” will do next.

In the meantime, enjoy what we may say is Kilmeade’s incisive commentary.

Fast-forward to 22:15: