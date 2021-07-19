'Fox & Friends' Co-Host Says Vaccine Opponents Have Right To Choose Death

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade might as well be known as “Brian KILL-MEade” after the shocking comments he made on Monday’s show.

During a segment on the COVID-19 vaccine, co-host Steve Doocy encouraged viewers to get their shots, saying that “99% of the people who died have not been vaccinated.”

Kilmeade, however, felt compelled to stick up for the vaccine-hesitant — whose failure to take action has made it easier for coronavirus variants to spread.

“That’s their choice,” he cut in.

“They don’t wanna die,” Doocy responded, “so the administration and the government is saying we need the mask mandate to protect the unvaccinated.”

Kilmeade then claimed the government isn’t responsible for protecting its citizens from death.

“That’s not their job, it’s not their job to protect anybody!” he insisted.

Doocy: 99% of people who are dying are unvaccinated



Kilmeade: That's their choice!



Doocy: They don't want to die. The admin and gov't says mask mandates are to protect the unvaccinated



Kilmeade: That's not their job, it's not their job to protect anybody! pic.twitter.com/NsP2IcMnCX — Lis Power (@LisPower1) July 19, 2021

Many Twitter users clapped backed at Kilmeade, saying that protecting citizens is, in fact, the government’s duty.

"...insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare..." https://t.co/spJvzaMi6n — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 19, 2021

It is literally their job... the US gov is there to protect the citizens of the country... fucking idiots. https://t.co/M9QHJiiXyY — Gissur Simonarson 🇮🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@GissiSim) July 19, 2021

Good grief. If government has any role at all, it is to protect people. All bar anarchists can agree that it should protect us against crime and foreign aggression. There's an argument this doesn't stretch to pandemics; but it's certainly the government's job to protect us. https://t.co/jJDoVmVlBw — John Authers (@johnauthers) July 19, 2021

Others noted that Kilmeade had opened a can of worms in his never-ending effort to own those dang libs.

Serious question: does Brian Kilmeade think we need a military? If he thinks the government isn't supposed to protect Americans from a deadly disease why do we need to spend billions on the military, on police, etc? https://t.co/zqkBvq2HLV — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) July 19, 2021

"Kilmeade: That's not their job, it's not their job to protect anybody!"



So can we disband the military then? https://t.co/B1JCvrZcKG — Hugh Howey (@hughhowey) July 19, 2021

Kilmeade: That's not their job, it's not their job to protect anybody!



So...defund the police? https://t.co/eYY6dyA8OA — Robert A George 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇹🇹 (@RobGeorge) July 19, 2021

If they keep this up the show is just gonna be "Fox & Friend" https://t.co/jTWU53r4it — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 19, 2021

Some people still can’t believe Kilmeade said what he said.

Can you imagine being so morally upside down, that abject garbage like this flows effortlessly out of your mouth on a daily basis?



Congrats @kilmeade, you're wasting your one life. https://t.co/2QH5qKIrCQ — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 19, 2021

Don't you dare tell me the @GOP is "pro-life" ever again. https://t.co/V9GItcynbF — Liuba Grechen Shirley (@liuba4congress) July 19, 2021

One person suggested a possible new marketing campaign for Kilmeade’s network.