'Fox & Friends' Co-Host Says Vaccine Opponents Have Right To Choose Death

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade might as well be known as “Brian KILL-MEade” after the shocking comments he made on Monday’s show.
During a segment on the COVID-19 vaccine, co-host Steve Doocy encouraged viewers to get their shots, saying that “99% of the people who died have not been vaccinated.”
Kilmeade, however, felt compelled to stick up for the vaccine-hesitant — whose failure to take action has made it easier for coronavirus variants to spread.
“That’s their choice,” he cut in.
“They don’t wanna die,” Doocy responded, “so the administration and the government is saying we need the mask mandate to protect the unvaccinated.”
Kilmeade then claimed the government isn’t responsible for protecting its citizens from death.
“That’s not their job, it’s not their job to protect anybody!” he insisted.
Many Twitter users clapped backed at Kilmeade, saying that protecting citizens is, in fact, the government’s duty.
Others noted that Kilmeade had opened a can of worms in his never-ending effort to own those dang libs.
Some people still can’t believe Kilmeade said what he said.
One person suggested a possible new marketing campaign for Kilmeade’s network.