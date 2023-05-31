“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday slammed Donald Trump for criticizing Kayleigh McEnany, his former White House press secretary, in a snit over her coverage of him on Fox News. (Watch the video below.)
“Attacking Kayleigh McEnany is insane,” Kilmeade said. “She was one of the best press secretaries ever.”
McEnany, now the host of “Outnumbered” on the conservative channel, was seen by many as a Trump diehard who promoted the former president’s many falsehoods. But Trump, as he has done to so many in his orbit, turned on her when she mentioned a poll indicating he was ahead of Republican rival Ron DeSantis by 25 points. He accused of her purposely understating his numbers and then got personal, calling her “milktoast” (sic) on Truth Social and saying “the RINOs & Globalists can have her.”
“Fox News should only use REAL Stars!!!” he wrote.
Kilmeade and the “F&F” crew were analyzing the Trump vs. DeSantis battle for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination when Kilmeade began to list the Trump weaknesses cited by DeSantis.
“They say he flies off the handle,” Kilmeade said of Trump, leading into his defense of now-colleague McEnany.
