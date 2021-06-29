Brian Kilmeade Says 'Mein Kampf' Was Part Of His High School Curriculum

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade left many people slack-jawed when he claimed on “Fox & Friends” Monday that he read Adolf Hitler’s notorious manifesto “Mein Kampf” as part of his high school curriculum.

He was apparently trying to keep up with Gen. Mark Milley, who said during congressional testimony last week that he believed members of the armed forces should be “open minded,” “widely read” and educated about issues, including critical race theory﻿.

“I’ve read Mao Tse-tung. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist,” explained Milley, who chairs the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “What is wrong with understanding?”

Kilmeade said he thought Miley “totally missed the point.”

“He said, ‘Oh, I read Mao, I read Stalin.’ That has nothing to do with it,” Kilmeade insisted.

“We read ‘Mein Kampf’ in school. No one thought we were Nazis,” said Kilmeade. “That is part of the curriculum. You find out about other things and other insurgencies. We get it. That has nothing to do with critical race theory.”

Critics on Twitter weren’t buying Kilmeade’s story about reading Hitler’s notorious anti-Semitic, world-domination screed as part of any public high school curriculum in America. Even guest Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) seemed to suppress a smile when Kilmeade made the outlandish claim.

They also had no idea what point Kilmeade was reaching for.

Brian Kilmeade claims he read Mein Kampf in school pic.twitter.com/E1kf62Oxrq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2021

There is no public K-12 school in this country that has ever assigned Mein Kampf as mandatory reading.



Prove me wrong. — Lionel Hutz Law (@LionelHutz_Law) June 28, 2021

I'm always surprised when a host on Fox claims to read a book, but not really surprised that it would be that one. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 28, 2021

According to Kilmeade, reading Nazi propaganda is fine, but reading about historical systemic racism is bad.



They're terrified of the truth. — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 28, 2021

Raise your hand if Mein Kampf was “part of the curriculum” in your school. 🤔 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 28, 2021

Sure, he might've read that, but the rest of the class was reading The Diary of Anne Frank, as required by the curriculum. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 28, 2021

I love how completely Brian Kilmeade misses the point while saying that General Milley missed the point. — Megan (@justcuriousden) June 28, 2021

Is it just me or did Kilmeade make an argument for CRT in schools? — Ray Oyler (@sweetpup7) June 28, 2021

He’s freaking out about critical race theory possibly being in schools and he was taught Hitler’s manifesto? — Kate Smith (@KateSmithAZ) June 28, 2021

I need to know where Brian Kilmeade went to school. — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) June 28, 2021

Hi @MassapequaPS,



Brian Kilmeade is an alumni of yours.



Is it correct that Hitler's Mein Kampf was studied at Massapequa High School in the late 70s/early 80s when Kilmeade was a student, as he states in the video above, please?



Much appreciated. — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) June 28, 2021

Kilmeade attended Massapequa High School in Long Island, New York, in the 1980s. The school could not immediately be reached for comment.