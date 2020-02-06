Brian Kilmeade Slams Pelosi As Too Emotional: 'I Don't Want To Get Into Gender'

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade contrasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday, claiming that while he didn’t want to “get into gender,” Pelosi was allowing her emotions to get the best of her.

Kilmeade made the comments on “Outnumbered,” a Fox News talk show featuring four female panelists and one male perspective. The panel was discussing Pelosi’s recent comments about President Donald Trump in a Thursday press conference.

Ahead of his State of the Union address, Trump appeared to decline a handshake from Pelosi, which she later said in her morning press conference “meant nothing” to her.

“I extended a hand of friendship to him to welcome him as the president of the United States to the People’s House,” she continued. “It was also an act of kindness because he looked to me like he was a little sedated. He looked that way last year, too.”

During the Fox News segment, host Harris Faulkner mentioned that McConnell felt sorry for Pelosi over her decision to support impeachment, prompting Kilmeade to make a comparison between the two.

“I’m going to bring something else up. Compare Mitch McConnell ― you could say the worst thing to Mitch McConnell... it doesn’t faze him. Everyone makes fun of him, ‘Well, he’s so blank.’ He keeps his eye on the objective,” Kilmeade said.

“Nancy Pelosi is letting the emotion get the best of her. And I don’t want to get into gender, it has nothing to do with gender,” he added, as Faulkner interjected.

“No, please don’t,” Faulkner said.

Kilmeade continued: “No, but I’m not getting into gender, but she is emotionally losing it in every public event.”

Pelosi tore up a copy of the president’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, and defended her actions in her regular Thursday morning press conference, saying that the act was a deliberate, premeditated statement to represent her stand against the “misrepresentations” peddled by Trump in the speech.

Pelosi said that after hearing the first portion of the address, she sought to identify “something that clearly indicates to the American people that this is not the truth.”

“He shredded the truth in his speech. He’s shredding the Constitution in his conduct. I shredded his state of his mind address,” she said,