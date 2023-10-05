Brian Kilmeade's Relentless Browbeating Of GOP Rep. Goes Viral

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Brian Kilmeade pretty much bullied a fellow conservative Wednesday on Fox News. (Watch the video below.)

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) joined Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and six other breakaway Republicans this week in unseating former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Kilmeade was unhappy ― and he wasn’t afraid to show it.

The host’s intensely confrontational approach with Burchett has been viewed more than 1 million times on X, formerly Twitter. Maybe it’s because of questions like this:

“It looks like you’re the ringleader of a circus led by Matt Gaetz, who likes to blow things up but not offer any new ideas. Are you happy following Matt Gaetz? Is that your leader?”

And to Burchett’s claim that he would have led the rebellion if Gaetz hadn’t, an incredulous Kilmeade replied: “Please. You were praying about it one minute. The next minute you’re gonna lead an insurgency?”

When Burchett listed off possible candidates to fill the job, Kilmeade again ratcheted up the tension. He said Burchett was just naming people who’d supported McCarthy, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

“Why are you smarter than Jim Jordan and the 210-plus Republicans?” Kilmeade asked, referring to the vast majority of Republicans who backed the now-booted speaker.

Burchett accused Kilmeade of “very negative” questioning, saying the Fox News host was talking over him and “condemning” him.

“You’re gonna get a new leader, I’m sure he’s gonna solve everything,” Kilmeade snarked.