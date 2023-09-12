Brian Kilmeade Really Wants To Meet Tim Scott's Girlfriend In Awkward Interview

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Brian Kilmeade grilled Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) about his relationship status amid GOP donor concerns about the presidential candidate being unmarried. (Watch the video below.)

In a Fox News clip shared by The Recount on Monday, Kilmeade referred to an Axios report citing unnamed sources that say Republican contributors are requesting details of the senator’s personal life to weigh how much to support him.

Potential benefactors are reportedly looking for an alternative to front-runner Donald Trump and the No. 2 polling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Scott is running a distant seventh, according to the poll aggregation site FiveThirtyEight.

“What is your status?” Kilmeade asked Scott on Fox News’ “One Nation” show Saturday.

“At this point I’m taken,” Scott replied. “I have a wonderful girlfriend and we have a wonderful relationship. The good news is, God has blessed me with a smart Christian woman. ... But more importantly is why are the headlines there. The headlines are there because, as I rise in the polls, as people show up at my town halls, it scares even my opponents. Everybody wants to find a way to win this race. I’m going to focus on having an optimistic, positive message ... and staying focused on the American people, who say they like me a lot.”

Unmoved by Scott’s attempt to shift the interview, Kilmeade said: “We met your mom. Will we meet her? Will we meet your girlfriend?”

“You will, of course, at some point,” Scott said.

“OK,” Kilmeade answered.

While the dishy nature of Kilmeade’s questioning might seem a tad personal, Axios noted that Americans haven’t elected an unmarried president since Grover Cleveland 139 years ago. (He later married while in the White House.)