Fox News Viewers Aren't Happy Brian Kilmeade Is Hosting Tucker Carlson's Show Tonight

Tell us how you really feel!

After announcing Carlson’s departure, Fox News said that his time slot would be hosted by various Fox News personalities until the former host’s replacement is named.

Advertisement

Kilmeade was apparently the first person to step into Carlson’s shoes, and he gamely announced he would be hosting Monday’s show to his Twitter followers: “Join me tonight at 8 p.m.”

Join me tonight at 8 pm! — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) April 24, 2023

It was a simple message, and Kilmeade probably figured that since he was tweeting it to his followers that maybe they’d be ... OK with it? Maybe a little?

Wrong. It looks like Kilmeade’s post sent Carlson’s right-wing fans into a mega-tizzy.

Advertisement

Brian Kilmeade?? The only thing that could be worse would be Shep Smith.



Better not give Fox any ideas.🤢🤢🤮 https://t.co/GnSUkRoqEO — Donald - FJB MAGA National Divorce Is The Only Way (@SLAMDUNKLIBS) April 24, 2023

This is a real shame because Kilmeade is enjoyable to watch and pretty smart but he’s no @TuckerCarlson and the idea that he can give viewers what Tucker did 5 days a week is ridiculous. It’s clear now that Kilmeade is a company man who will push whatever narrative he’s told to. https://t.co/h4DD8eWieo — Mahgdalen Rose 🌹 (@MahgdalenRose) April 24, 2023

Lol you don’t tell it like Tucker.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/5NCu9yn50p — Brotha K (@KessenaO) April 24, 2023

Fox News announced Monday morning that Carlson had agreed to part ways with the network.

The Wall Street Journal reported that he only found out about the job change 10 minutes before the announcement.

Although some people speculated that Carlson’s exit was due to the massive payout the network has agreed to pay Dominion Voting Services, the Los Angeles Times reported that the decision to part ways with Carlson was Rupert Murdoch’s alone.

Advertisement

The decision seems less tied to the Dominion suit and more to a lawsuit recently filed by Abby Grossberg, a former Fox News producer who accuses the network of making her a scapegoat for the network’s 2020 election coverage, according to NBC News.

Kilmeade addressed his appearance in Carlson’s time slot by saying they were “great friends” and wishing him the best.