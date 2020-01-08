GOP Lawmaker In DWI Case Reportedly Blames Wife: 'You Know How Women Drive'

The top-ranking Republican in the New York State Assembly who was arrested and accused of DWI after crashing his state-owned SUV last week reportedly tried to blame his wife.

Brian Kolb was arrested on Dec. 31 after he allegedly drove the SUV into a ditch near his home. He initially told the tow truck driver that his wife was to blame.

“The male stood up and put his hands up and said, ‘My wife was driving!’” tow truck driver Michael Scoville told an Ontario County deputy, according to court documents obtained by USA Today. “He then said, ‘You know how women drive.’”

The tow truck driver said there was no one else near the vehicle.

When police arrived at the scene, Kolb admitted he had been behind the wheel and said he drank four or five cocktails, Syracuse.com reported, citing the police report. Kolb’s eyes were reportedly glassy and bloodshot and his breathalyzer test showed he’d consumed twice the legal limit for alcohol.

Kolb’s arrest occurred soon after he warned against drunk driving in his newspaper column.

“There is no excuse for driving impaired this holiday season,” he wrote just a week before his own arrest.

“The events of December 31 are ones I will always regret,” Kolb said in a statement last week. “I have begun the process of seeking professional help in order to heal, learn and fully address the challenges that I, along with my family, currently face.”

While Kolb has stepped down as the Assembly’s minority leader, he has not resigned.

