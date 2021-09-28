Brian Laundrie And His Parents Went On A Camping Trip Before He Disappeared

An attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie, the missing boyfriend of Gabby Petito, revealed Tuesday that Laundrie went camping with his parents after he arrived home from a road trip without Petito, who had been traveling with him.

The comment from family attorney Steven Bertolino is one of the only glimpses into Laundrie’s activity between Sept. 1 ― when police say he returned to his parents’ house in North Port, Florida ― and Sept. 17, when his family reported him missing.

The Laundries reportedly camped at Fort De Soto Park, an area on a peninsula about an hour north of where they had lived with Petito, 22, who was found dead two days after her boyfriend went missing.

“The family camped from 09-06 to 09-07 and they all left the park,” Bertolino said. The brief statement does not mention whether they left together.

The sheriff’s office in Pinellas County, which includes that park, told FOX 13 on Tuesday there have been no confirmed tips or sightings of Laundrie, 23, in the park.

Handout . via Reuters Brian Laundrie, left, and Gabby Petito.

The Laundries’ camping trip was a few days before Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11, just over a week after they last heard from her while she was on a multi-state road trip with Laundrie. In the days that followed, Petito’s family pleaded with the Laundries to help them find their daughter and clarify why her boyfriend had returned home without her, but the Laundries all declined to speak with police.

Less than a week later, Laundrie went missing as well. Then, on Sept. 19, two days after he disappeared, authorities found Petito’s remains in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, where the couple’s camper van was previously spotted. Her death was declared a homicide.

Bertolino also told a reporter with WPBF 25 News on Tuesday that the last time he spoke with Laundrie was Sept. 13.

Laundrie is not currently a suspect in Petito’s death, but police have indicted him for unauthorized use of a debit card to withdraw more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing.

The Petito family’s attorney, Richard Stafford, briefly addressed Laundrie’s disappearance at a Tuesday press conference, saying he did not expect any assistance from his family.

“The Laundries did not help us find Gabby. They’re sure not going to help us find Brian,” Stafford said.

“For Brian, we are asking you to turn yourself in,” he concluded.