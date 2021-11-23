An autopsy report on Brian Laundrie found he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, a lawyer for his family told media outlets Tuesday.

His parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, “have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” the family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, said. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

Laundrie’s body was found in a Florida nature preserve near his North Port, Florida, home over a month ago after a massive search. He was the person of interest in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, who was found dead in Wyoming in September.

Bertolino revealed last month that Laundrie’s skeletal remains were sent to a forensic anthropologist after medical examiners could not determine his manner of death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.