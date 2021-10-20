Brian Laundrie's Belongings Found; Medical Examiner Called To Scene

The Sarasota County medical examiner’s office was called Wednesday to a Florida nature preserve where police recently found items belonging to Brian Laundrie, the department confirmed.

The medical examiners are responding to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which is adjacent to the Carlton Reserve where Laundrie’s parents said he had left to go hiking over a month ago and never returned to their nearby home.

The office would not say whether human remains were found or what time they were called out to the site.

Local news captured images of a tent being erected in the reserve and of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arriving on the scene.

The development came the day after authorities reopened Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to the public after it was closed for nearly a month while federal agents searched for Laundrie.

Laundrie, 23, is wanted for alleged bank fraud and is a person of interest in the homicide of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, 22, with whom he had been on an extended, multistate road trip leading up to her death by strangulation. Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, without her in early September and refused to cooperate with police after Petito’s parents reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Days later, Laundrie’s parents reported him missing, too, and law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest over the unauthorized used of a debit card around the time Petito’s family had lost contact with her.

In mid-September, her body was found in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park near where witnesses had spotted the camper van the couple had been using to travel around the country.