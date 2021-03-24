ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Hopeful Guy Challenge Ex-NBA Scrub Brian Scalabrine To 1-On-1

This gym encounter had a decisive result.

Maybe he read Brian Scalabrine’s meager stats in an 11-year NBA career: 3.1 points and 2 rebounds per game.

But whatever moved the person in the video below to think he could get the better of the 43-year-old former Nets, Celtics and Bulls player, he probably regretted it. 

Viral video reported by several outlets shows the 6-foot-9-inch Scalabrine accepting the guy’s challenge of a one-on-one and shutting him out, 11-0. The challenger does not appear to be a slouch by any means, and he made some nice defensive plays on Scalabrine.

But Scalabrine, a former college star at USC, survived more than a decade at basketball’s highest level by doing something right. And despite being nine years removed from the NBA, he flexed his skills over his challenger. 

