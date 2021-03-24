Watch Hopeful Guy Challenge Ex-NBA Scrub Brian Scalabrine To 1-On-1

Maybe he read Brian Scalabrine’s meager stats in an 11-year NBA career: 3.1 points and 2 rebounds per game.

But whatever moved the person in the video below to think he could get the better of the 43-year-old former Nets, Celtics and Bulls player, he probably regretted it.

Viral video reported by several outlets shows the 6-foot-9-inch Scalabrine accepting the guy’s challenge of a one-on-one and shutting him out, 11-0. The challenger does not appear to be a slouch by any means, and he made some nice defensive plays on Scalabrine.

But Scalabrine, a former college star at USC, survived more than a decade at basketball’s highest level by doing something right. And despite being nine years removed from the NBA, he flexed his skills over his challenger.

These high school kids bet Brian Scalabrine a pair of shoes they could beat him 1-on-1 😅 @brkicks



(via joshlopesss/IG) pic.twitter.com/FX2NjbD4Sa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 23, 2021