Sen. Brian Schatz Urges Biden To Commute Leonard Peltier’s Prison Sentence

“I’m in hell,” he said in a statement, “and there is no way to deal with it but to take it as long as you can.”

Peltier is serving out two life sentences for the 1975 murders of two FBI agents during a shootout on a Native American reservation ― something he has long said he didn’t do, even when it meant he could have been paroled if he’d said he did. His trial was riddled with misconduct, and even the U.S. attorney who helped put Peltier in prison so long ago is now pleading with Biden to grant him clemency because, he says, federal officials never had evidence that he committed a crime.