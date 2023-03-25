Brother Of Late Jan. 6 Officer Unleashes A Wicked Lesson For Ex-GOP Lawmaker

Ken Sicknick, brother of late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, went after a recent Fox News take from former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) who claimed Republicans bring American flags to protests whereas progressives bring gas masks.

The comments from Sicknick, whose brother died following two strokes in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, arrive after the Fox News contributor said progressives have gas masks as they “knock some people and knock some heads” at protests whereas conservatives support law enforcement.

Sicknick, during an MSNBC appearance on Friday, gave Chaffetz a history lesson on the events surrounding the Capitol riot.

“He actually said they bring flags – yeah, they did bring flags, with pointed ends on it that they attacked police officers with,” said Sicknick.

Ken Sicknick: There’s a former congressman that mentioned that conservatives don’t wear gas masks and bring weapons to protests. He says they bring flags. They did bring flags with pointed ends that they attacked police officers with pic.twitter.com/r8V8DNm5bf — Acyn (@Acyn) March 24, 2023

Sicknick appeared on the network after a number of lawmakers, led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), stopped by a D.C. jail to check on Jan. 6 rioters’ treatment.

Greene has compared rioters’ treatment to that of “political prisoners” and Sicknick, on Friday, said the trip was a way to show “fealty” to former President Donald Trump along with insurrectionists.

He noted that nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in connection to the attack and 20 people have been charged for what Just Security notes are “serious criminal offenses” related to the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

“At least 17 of them have been charged with violent crimes against police officers, this is a party that claims they back the blue yet 140 police officers were injured,” Sicknick said.