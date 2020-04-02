Tony-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell announced Wednesday that he is sick with the coronavirus.

“I’ve been laying low for the last number of days because I could feel my body fighting something unusual,” the Broadway veteran, 62, said in a Twitter video. “I just got confirmation that I’ve indeed tested positive for the coronavirus.”

I’m Coronavirus positive, but doing well! More to come! - Stokes pic.twitter.com/hmPbz3R2gz — Brian Stokes Mitchell (@bstokesmitchell) April 1, 2020

Mitchell won a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical in 2000 for his role in “Kiss Me, Kate.” He also co-starred on the 2019 CBS comedy “Fam” and had a recurring role on USA Network’s “Mr. Robot.”

He said he had isolated himself and neither his wife nor son were showing symptoms.

“The other good news is that for the last number of days, probably three or four, every day that has passed has been better than the previous,” he said. “So I’m pretty sure I’m over the hump for this right now. I just wanted to let you know so you don’t worry about me.”

Another celebrity, actor and comedian Ali Wentworth, noted the same day that she has not been faring as well with her bout with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. “I’ve never been sicker,” she said.

The pandemic continues ravaging the world. It has infected more than 950,000 and killed more than 48,000, according to Johns Hopkins.