Brian Williams Taunts One America News With Tuning-In Tip

MSNBC’s Brian Williams responded to the news that communications giant AT&T helped create and subsidize right-wing One America News with a ding about how to watch the conspiracy-peddling network.

On Monday’s episode of “The 11th Hour,” host Williams slammed OAN as being “for people who find Fox News too leftist, the people who want to bathe in a nice warm grievance, believers in the big lie, vaccine doubters and the like.”

“If you should stumble upon it on cable, you can also pick up their signal if you happen to angle your tinfoil hat just right,” he cracked.