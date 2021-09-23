Brian Williams' Punchline On Anti-Vaxxers, Anti-Maskers Is A Showstopper

Brian Williams unleashed savage sign-off snark on his MSNBC news show Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)

As he was closing out “The 11th Hour,” the host ran a clip from The Recount of anti-vaccine and anti-mask protesters sounding off at local board meetings. Williams called such gatherings “the backbone of our country” and noted that the video featured “the most imaginative” speakers.

A vignette showed one man screaming about Nazis and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. Then Williams riffed.

"Perhaps you remember your first edible."



— Brian Williams on @11thHour coming out of our video and closing the show. pic.twitter.com/1CKjGLGUyP — The Recount (@therecount) September 23, 2021

“Perhaps you remember your first edible,” he cracked before saying good night.

No mic drop necessary.

Here’s The Recount compilation in full:

Local board meetings are the backbone of America. pic.twitter.com/eQxI0QsMCQ — The Recount (@therecount) September 22, 2021

Viewers joked about Williams’ deadpan dig ― and others noted that edibles are sometimes used for a calming effect.

He meant edible crack. — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) September 23, 2021

The gentleman in green needs a bit of media coaching. — B. Hilton (@The_B_Company) September 23, 2021

Brian Williams for the win! — L. B-Smith (@rosecolordglasz) September 23, 2021

He's not on edibles, he needs an edible. Just goes to show that Williams has never had an edible. *rolls eyes* — @krisellyn (@Krisellyn) September 23, 2021