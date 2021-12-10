Brian Williams Shares His ‘Biggest Worry’ For America As He Signs Off From MSNBC

Brian Williams warned of the “darkness” enveloping America as he signed off from MSNBC for one final time on Thursday night.

“The 11th Hour” anchor revealed his “biggest worry” as he jumped “without a net into the great unknown” was “for my country,” which in 2021 had become “unrecognizable to those who came before us and fought to protect it.”

The “darkness of the edge of town has spread to the main roads and highways and neighborhoods,” Williams lamented. “It’s now at the local bar, and the bowling alley, at the school board and the grocery store. And it must be acknowledged and answered for.”

“Grown men and women who swore an oath to our Constitution, elected by their constituents possessing the kinds of college degrees I could only dream of have decided to join the mob and become something they are not while hoping we somehow forget who they were,” he continued.

“They’ve decided to burn it all down – with us inside,” added Williams, who helmed the show for five years, having moved there from NBC’s “Nightly News” following a suspension for exaggerating his own experiences while covering the Iraq War. “That should scare you to no end as much as it scares an aging volunteer fireman.”

