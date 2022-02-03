The U.S. women’s hockey team won easily over Finland, 5-2, in their Beijing Winter Olympics opener Thursday, but they lost forward Brianna Decker, who went down with a leg injury.
Decker, a three-time Olympian who helped lead the Americans to gold four years ago, is out for the rest of the tournament, USA Hockey told NBC.
Decker, the American team’s assistant captain, collided with Finland’s Ronja Savolainen in the first period and screamed out in pain. She was taken off the ice on a stretcher and was later seen on crutches wearing a boot, Sports Illustrated reported.
Alex Carpenter and Kendall Coyne Schofield scored two goals apiece, and Amanda Kessel added a single in the 5-2 victory. Goalie Maddie Rooney notched 10 saves.
Here are some scoring highlights: