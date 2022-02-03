Sports

Brianna Decker Injury Mars U.S. Women's Hockey Victory In Winter Olympics Opener

Decker, a three-time Olympian who helped lead the team to gold four years ago, is out for the rest of the Games.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

The U.S. women’s hockey team won easily over Finland, 5-2, in their Beijing Winter Olympics opener Thursday, but they lost forward Brianna Decker, who went down with a leg injury.

Decker, a three-time Olympian who helped lead the Americans to gold four years ago, is out for the rest of the tournament, USA Hockey told NBC.

Brianna Decker yells out in pain after her injury.
Brianna Decker yells out in pain after her injury.
ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images

Decker, the American team’s assistant captain, collided with Finland’s Ronja Savolainen in the first period and screamed out in pain. She was taken off the ice on a stretcher and was later seen on crutches wearing a boot, Sports Illustrated reported.

Brianna Decker, left, is out of the Olympics after this collision with Finland's Ronja Savolainen.
Brianna Decker, left, is out of the Olympics after this collision with Finland's Ronja Savolainen.
ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images

Alex Carpenter and Kendall Coyne Schofield scored two goals apiece, and Amanda Kessel added a single in the 5-2 victory. Goalie Maddie Rooney notched 10 saves.

Here are some scoring highlights:

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

OlympicsUSA Hockeywomen's hockeybrianna decker