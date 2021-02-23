CNN’s Brianna Keilar Moved To Tears Remembering 500,000 Victims Of COVID-19

CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Monday wiped away tears as she remembered the 500,000 people in the United States who have now died of COVID-19.

The “Newsroom” host marked the harrowing milestone by sharing stories of just some of the half a million victims.

“We need to remember the people we have lost,” said Keilar, who was similarly overcome with emotion on the air last month when reading final text messages between victims and their families.

Keilar on Monday acknowledged the strain the coronavirus pandemic had taken on people.

“I know it is hard. I hear it from so many of you. I know you’re tired. I know you’re tapped out,” she said. “The quarantining, the hoping that this would subside only to realize that it wouldn’t any time soon, the struggling to make ends meet, the worrying that if this is the day you might spike a fever or start to cough, the juggling your job while you’re homeschooling your kids, being afraid to see your grandparents, being afraid to see your grandkids, knowing that there is a vaccine that you and your loved ones can’t yet get, struggling with mental health. And for almost 500,000 Americans this past year, losing their lives.”

“This is a collective loss. We’re taking this moment to acknowledge that,” she added. “You are not alone. And if you are lucky enough to still have a little fuel in your tank today, it is a good day to remind someone in your life that you are there for them.”

