CNN's Brianna Keilar Overcome With Emotion Reading Final Texts From COVID-19 Victims

“Each one of these numbers is a story, it is a loved one," the "Newsroom" host said as the United States endures its "deadliest" stage of the coronavirus pandemic so far.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar came close to tears on Friday while reading a series of final text messages between COVID-19 victims and their families.

The “Newsroom” host admitted it was “hard to grasp the enormity” of the coronavirus pandemic that has now ravaged the United States for 10 months and killed almost 390,000 people nationwide.

And the last two weeks of the crisis have been “the deadliest” of them all in the U.S., the news anchor noted, with more than 42,000 lives lost.

“Each one of these numbers is a story, it is a loved one, it is someone’s father, someone’s mother, someone’s daughter, someone’s son, someone’s brother, someone’s sister, someone’s friend,” said Keilar.

She then shared just some of the poignant exchanges that have been documented in a “powerful piece” produced by journalist Katie Sanders and photographer Celeste Sloman for National Geographic.

Watch the video below and read the National Geographic piece here.

