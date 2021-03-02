POLITICS

Supercut Shows How Trump's CPAC Speech Was Just A Regurgitation Of Fox News Rants

A CNN montage shows Trump pushing Fox News' "false narratives and talking points" during his Conservative Political Action Conference address.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar spotted something very familiar about ex-President Donald Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

Namely, she noticed that Trump’s address was packed full of the “false narratives and talking points” that are pushed by hosts, contributors and guests on the former president’s favorite network, Fox News.

Watch a montage of Trump regurgitating Fox rants in his CPAC speech starting at the five-minute mark below:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Fox News Brianna Keilar