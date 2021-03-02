Supercut Shows How Trump's CPAC Speech Was Just A Regurgitation Of Fox News Rants

CNN’s Brianna Keilar spotted something very familiar about ex-President Donald Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.
Namely, she noticed that Trump’s address was packed full of the “false narratives and talking points” that are pushed by hosts, contributors and guests on the former president’s favorite network, Fox News.
Watch a montage of Trump regurgitating Fox rants in his CPAC speech starting at the five-minute mark below:
