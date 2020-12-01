CNN's Brianna Keilar Has A Mocking New Nickname For Fox News

CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Monday debuted a fantastical new moniker for Fox News.

The “Newsroom” anchor slammed the widely watched conservative network for allowing Donald Trump to spew multiple wild conspiracy theories during an interview with host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday in the president’s latest desperate bid to overturn the 2020 election result.

Keilar then dinged the president and Fox News with a “Peter Pan” reference, saying Trump “continues his journey through Never Never Land, held aloft by Tinkerbell TV.”

Check out the full segment here: