CNN's Brianna Keilar Exposes One Of The Most Cynical Tactics Used By Trump, Fox News

CNN’s “Newsroom” host Brianna Keilar on Thursday called out the “cynical, cynical strategy” of President Donald Trump and his advocates at Fox News who push and repeat conspiracy theories in a bid to drum up support but then refuse to acknowledge when they are proven wrong.

“They repeat them ad nauseam so that millions of viewers just end up adopting it as fact,” Keilar said of the misinformation promoted by the president and the conservative network’s pro-Trump primetime personalities such as Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson.

Keilar noted, however, that when the president and “his enabling propagandists at Fox” were proven to be wrong “there is no accountability, there is no apology.”

“They just drop it like their absurd predictions never even happened,” she said. “And then they move on to the next bogus B.S.”

