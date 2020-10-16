CNN's Brianna Keilar Exposes One Of The Most Cynical Tactics Used By Trump, Fox News

CNN’s “Newsroom” host Brianna Keilar on Thursday called out the “cynical, cynical strategy” of President Donald Trump and his advocates at Fox News who push and repeat conspiracy theories in a bid to drum up support but then refuse to acknowledge when they are proven wrong.
“They repeat them ad nauseam so that millions of viewers just end up adopting it as fact,” Keilar said of the misinformation promoted by the president and the conservative network’s pro-Trump primetime personalities such as Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson.
Keilar noted, however, that when the president and “his enabling propagandists at Fox” were proven to be wrong “there is no accountability, there is no apology.”
“They just drop it like their absurd predictions never even happened,” she said. “And then they move on to the next bogus B.S.”
Check out the segment here:
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place