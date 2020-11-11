CNN’s Brianna Keilar Slams The Sycophants, Enablers And Toadies Still Backing Trump

CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Tuesday named and shamed just some of the sycophants who continue to assist President Donald Trump in spinning the false narrative that he actually won the 2020 election.

Keilar slammed Attorney General Bill Barr, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the Republican senators who are yet to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his victory, the president’s children and Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani as some of the worst offenders.

The news anchor reserved particular scorn, though, for the primetime personalities on rival network Fox News — which she called his “biggest enabler.”

