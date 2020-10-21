President Donald Trump this week ranted about the “dumb bastards” at CNN who have dedicated hours of airtime to the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN’s “Newsroom” anchor Brianna Keilar on Tuesday hit back at the president by explaining exactly why the network will continue to cover the public health crisis in such detail.

“There are 220,417 reasons to talk about coronavirus,” said Keilar, referring to the U.S. death toll from COVID-19.

“There are nearly 60,000 cases per day in the U.S. and rising,” she continued. “The person whose response failed on most objective measures is not fixing his government’s approach to the crisis. Instead, he is suggesting we just ignore it.”

Keilar aired interviews with relatives of victims of COVID-19, and with others whose lives have been turned upside down by the pandemic.

She then reminded viewers that at least 14 states are reporting record hospitalizations from the disease ― and that public health experts believe “the next few weeks will be the darkest yet.”

“A president is supposed to come in and show leadership that can help Americans push through when they’re already spent,” said Keilar. “Instead, he’s talked more in the past 24 hours about Anthony Fauci’s pitching arm than any of the victims that you just saw there, or the ones who are suffering and struggling. This is why we cover COVID. And until these numbers on your screen slow down, we’re not going to stop.”

Check out the video here: