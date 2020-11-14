POLITICS

CNN’s Brianna Keilar Exposes The Trump Propaganda Trick That Just Doesn't Stack Up

The "Newsroom" anchor ripped up one of the president's tactics.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Friday examined one particular tactic that has been used by outgoing President Donald Trump and his allies when making outlandish claims.

The “Newsroom” host noted how Trump and members of his inner circle, such as White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, have throughout his presidency taken to holding up or posing with stacks of papers to back up claims during press conferences, appearances on Fox News and in pictures.

Keilar summed up the “props” for what she believed they really are:

“These are binders full of nothing, stacks of papers with information worth less than the paper they are printed on. They may be huge, but they are also empty.” 

