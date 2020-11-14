CNN’s Brianna Keilar Exposes The Trump Propaganda Trick That Just Doesn't Stack Up

CNN ’s Brianna Keilar on Friday examined one particular tactic that has been used by outgoing President Donald Trump and his allies when making outlandish claims.

The “Newsroom” host noted how Trump and members of his inner circle, such as White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, have throughout his presidency taken to holding up or posing with stacks of papers to back up claims during press conferences, appearances on Fox News and in pictures.