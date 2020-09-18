CNN Host Delivers 6-Minute Takedown Of Fox News’ Coronavirus Misinformation

CNN’s “Newsroom” host Brianna Keilar on Thursday dedicated a six-minute segment to ripping rival network Fox News for the misinformation its personalities and guests have spread on-air about COVID-19.

“We have pointed out that millions go to Fox News for information, or should I say misinformation, and that includes the president,” Keilar began, noting how “if you only watched Fox News, you might think hydroxychloroquine is to coronavirus what Tylenol is to a headache, or that gathering in large crowds indoors without masks is safe or that Democrats wants schools and businesses to be closed forever.”

Keilar highlighted just some of the other “false” and “dangerous” claims that have been made in recent weeks on the conservative network that is often watched by President Donald Trump and whose hosts frequently guide his policy decisions ― from the dismissal of the wearing of faces masks to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus to the promotion of the concept of herd immunity.

Keilar concluded:

“Misinformation is a virus unto itself. And Fox News is the vector.”

Check out Keilar’s comments here: