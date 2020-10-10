CNN's Brianna Keilar Expertly Dismantles Trump’s Idea Of Fox Sycophants As Moderators

President Donald Trump this week suggested that some of his favorite fawning Fox News hosts — like Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson and others — would be “fair” hosts of a 2020 presidential debate.

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Newsroom,” anchor Brianna Keilar examined how the highly unlikely scenario could play out.

“Seems like he’s kidding, but these are the people he flocks to, people he says are fair,” explained Keilar. “If his wish came true and they moderated a debate, do you think they’d really press him on the administration’s failed response to the coronavirus?”

Keilar aired footage of various personalities on the widely watched conservative network stumping for Trump, defending the government’s catastrophic handling of the pandemic and criticizing Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Clearly these prominent voices on that network won’t be moderating any debate other than amongst themselves,” Keilar acknowledged toward the end of the 8-minute segment.

“But we show you this because these are the people the president is listening to,” she concluded. “These people are giving the president a daily briefing and it appears this is the one he’s actually listening to.”

Check out the video here:

President Trump said he wants Fox News hosts to moderate a debate. @brikeilarCNN shows how that might turn out in today’s #RollTheTape. pic.twitter.com/MrKAinKEEI — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) October 9, 2020