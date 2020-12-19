Brianna Keilar Hits Pearl-Clutching Republicans With A Very Long List Of Trump's Insults

Brianna Keilar on Friday nailed the hypocrisy of Republicans who clutched pearls when a Biden official used an expletive to describe them but staunchly defend President Donald Trump and his egregious behavior.

The host of CNN’s “Newsroom” recalled how incoming White House deputy chief of staff, Jen O’Malley Dillon, in an interview with Glamour magazine this week said people mocked President-elect Joe Biden in the primaries for thinking he could work with Republicans, despite divisions in the country.

“I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers. [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that,” O’Malley Dillon continued. She later admitted to using “some words that I probably could have chosen better.”

Keilar called out two Republicans in particular for expressing “faux outrage” over O’Malley Dillon’s comments, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and highlighted their past attacks on the defeated president.

“Yes, these folks are outraged that an aide of Joe Biden swore and called Republicans a PG-13 name, which is an odd stance when you consider the language and behavior that they have excused or ignored from President Trump for years,” said Keilar, who later aired a very long list of derogatory terms used by Trump.

Check out the segment here:

