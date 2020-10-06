Brianna Keilar Recaps 10-day Trump Roller Coaster: 'What A Year This Week Has Been'

CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Tuesday tallied up the wild week and a half of events that have pitched President Donald Trump’s administration into chaos just weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

“Twenty-eight days until Election Day. One candidate just left the hospital, and the other is on the trail. And as the yard signs say, ‘What a year this week has been,’” Keilar said on “CNN Newsroom.”

The anchor began her recap with Trump’s former reelection campaign manager, Brad Parscale, being involuntarily hospitalized after an incident with police on Sept. 27. He later announced he would withdraw from the campaign. Next, Keilar recalled Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The packed White House Rose Garden gathering on Sept. 26 where he did that is now being called a “superspreader” event after Trump, first lady Melania Trump and multiple West Wing and Republican attendees tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

From a Supreme Court nomination to Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, @brikeilarCNN goes through the rollercoaster of news during the last 10 days. https://t.co/8GMmxHR0tK pic.twitter.com/6IJG61pb7q — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) October 6, 2020

Also in the past 10 days was the explosive New York Times article about Trump’s tax avoidance and enormous debts. The Times reported that Trump ― a self-proclaimed billionaire ― paid just $750 in taxes in both 2016 and 2017, his first year in the White House.

Then the first presidential debate, the widely panned candidate meeting that was marked by incessant rule-breaking, interrupting, insult-hurling and Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists or commit to accepting the outcome of the election should he lose.

Next up, Keilar looked at the contradictions to Trump’s overly optimistic coronavirus vaccine timeline by Moderna, a pharmaceutical company working on developing the drug. Reports indicate it won’t be ready until spring, but Trump declared at the debate it would be a matter of weeks. She also noted massive layoffs from major U.S. companies, Trump’s failure to produce the health care plan he’s promised to announce imminently since his 2016 campaign, his crowded Minnesota rally on Wednesday, his decision to attend a New Jersey fundraiser despite his White House aide Hope Hicks testing positive for the coronavirus and then his own positive test result hours later.

That led to his hospitalization at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, his physician’s misleading reports about his health status, his decision to expose Secret Service agents to COVID-19 in order to take a joyride around the hospital to wave at supporters and then his return to the White House while still contagious ― where he immediately removed his mask upon entering.

