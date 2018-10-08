Bride's 5 Brothers Surprise Her With Emotional Tribute To Late Father

This bride’s late father wasn’t able to be there physically on her wedding day, but her brothers made sure he was there in spirit.

Kaley West’s dad, David West, died unexpectedly of heart disease three years ago. In the months leading up to her wedding, her brothers — Danny, Dustin, Derek, Kevin and Kasey West— told her they were planning a surprise, but they didn’t reveal what they had in store until the big day.

During West and her husband Andy Young’s Sept. 22 wedding reception in Midway, Utah, her brothers each took turns dancing with their sister to Michael Bolton’s “Fathers and Daughters.” But what made the moment particularly special ― and emotional ― was that they interspersed audio of their father’s voice from old home movies throughout the song.

“My dad was a crazy home video guy, and we knew we had something golden there,” Kevin West told KUTV of their father. “So we watched all those home videos and took those sound bites directed to Kaley and incorporated those into the song. It worked out perfect.”

Video of the sentimental moment has since gone viral, amassing 23 million views and counting.

“I have some amazing brothers that made this special moment beyond incredible for me during my father-daughter dance,” West wrote on Facebook. “There was so much love on our wedding day and tangible love felt amongst everyone in that ballroom.”