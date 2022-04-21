Florida Bride, Caterer Arrested After 'Pot Lasagna' Allegedly Sickens Wedding Guests

A Florida bride and her caterer were arrested on Monday for allegedly lacing food with marijuana during a wedding last February.

The bride, Dayna Glenny, and her caterer, Joyceyln Bryant, are both facing charges of tampering, culpable negligence and delivery of marijuana, Fox35 Orlando reported.

Bryant of Joyceyln’s Southern Kitchen, describes herself as a “holistic chef,” according to her website.

The wedding, which was attended by around 30 to 40 guests, took place at The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood, Florida. When deputies were called to the scene, they spoke with a male guest who reportedly requested an ambulance because he was “feeling weird” and said he felt like he had “drugs inside him,” per Click Orlando.

According to WESH, several other attendees were transported and treated at local hospitals after they experienced sickness and feelings of being “high/stoned.”

Authorities collected multiple items served at the ceremony, including chocolate-covered strawberries, bread, cookies, brownies, pudding shots and a “handful of lasagna.” The police report said the lasagna and a piece of bread tested positive for THC.

