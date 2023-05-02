What's Hot

Bride Leaving Wedding Reception In Golf Cart Is Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver

Jamie Lee Komoroski faces multiple charges over the death of newlywed Samantha Miller in Folly Beach, South Carolina.
AP

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A bride leaving her wedding reception was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road, authorities said.

Data retrieved from Jamie Lee Komoroski’s rental car indicated she was driving 65 mph (105 kph) and only briefly hit the brakes before she hit the golf cart around 10 p.m. Friday on Folly Beach, investigators said.

The speed limit on the island near Charleston is 25 mph (40 kph).

Samantha Miller, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died in the wreck, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Miller had just got married hours earlier, Folly Beach Public Safety Department Director Andrew Gilreath said. Three others in the golf cart including the groom were injured. Gilreath said the golf cart had lights and was legal to drive at night.

Jamie Lee Komoroski is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death.
via Associated Press

The groom’s mother created a Go Fund Me Page to pay for her daughter-in-law’s funeral and her son’s medical bills. It included a photo of the newlyweds running under sparklers just before the crash.

It also had a photo of groom Aric Hutchinson in the hospital, where he was recovering from a brain injury and numerous broken bones after the golf cart rolled over several times and was thrown 100 yards (91 meters).

At the hospital, Annette Hutchinson wrote that she was handed a bag with her son’s wedding band five hours after his now-dead wife put it on his finger.

Komoroski, 25, is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. She faces one to 25 years in prison on each DUI count.

Komoroski remained in the Charleston County jail Monday afternoon and records did not indicate if she had a lawyer.

