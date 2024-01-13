People Are Applauding This Bride For Sticking To Her "No Kids" Rule At Her Wedding, Despite Her Angry Family Member's Refusal To Attend

I keep stumbling across the "kids at weddings" debate online, and I've seen some interesting opinions from parents, brides, and grooms. Currently, the "no kids" rule at weddings seems to be popular because of horror stories about misbehaving children ruining a couple's special day.
HBO
Well, a 28-year-old bride and her fiancé recently implemented their own "no kids" rule at their upcoming wedding but were met with some serious backlash from their family members.
Tabitha Roth / Getty Images
"I, a 28-year-old female, am getting married in a few months, and my fiancé and I have been planning a child-free wedding. We both agreed that we want our wedding to be an adults-only affair. We made this very clear on our invitations! However, my sister-in-law (32) has four young children, and she's upset about our decision."
Advertisement
Chris Stein / Getty Images
"She called and pleaded for me to make an exception for her kids, saying that she couldn't leave them. I empathize, but I stood firm on our decision, explaining that we wanted a more formal setting without kids running around."
JovanaT / Getty Images
"I suggested that she could enjoy a night off and assured her that we would help her find some childcare options. She got upset, accused me of being heartless, and said if her kids weren't welcomed, she wouldn't attend. My brother (her husband) called me to say that I was causing unnecessary drama and it was unfair to exclude her children. Now my family is divided. Some understand our wishes, while others think I'm being heartless about having a child-free wedding. So am I the asshole?"
Serhii Mazur via Getty Images
After reading through the post, the overwhelming majority of redditors felt that the bride was definitely NOT the asshole for sticking to her "no kids" rule:
Advertisement
SimpleImages via Getty Images
Agreeing, another user called out the bride's family members for being "petty":
Claudia Casal / Getty Images
However, one redditor pointed out that the sister-in-law and brother maintained the right NOT to attend the wedding altogether:
Vladimir Nadtochiy / 500px via Getty Images
Another user agreed that the bride wasn't the asshole, but defended the sister-in-law's hurt feelings about the situation:
Advertisement
tomazl via Getty Images
One user shared their own wedding experience, which involved a family member showing up with children despite their explicit "no kids" rule:
freemixer via Getty Images
So, I really want to know what y'all think about all this. Personally, I see both sides. Have you ever experienced anything similar to this?